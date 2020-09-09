Thank you Katrina for always being there for me: Ali Abbas Zafar

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is credited with Rs 300 crore blockbusters such as 'Sultan', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', and more recently 'Bharat' which also did phenomenal business at the Box Office. Hailing from Dehradun, Ali began his journey in Yash Raj Films (YRF) as an assistant director and finally graduated into becoming a star filmmaker.

Recounting his inspirational journey so far, Ali Abbas Zafar said: My journey from being an assistant director to director has been very exciting and I must say, little filmy. I was an assistant director in YRF on Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Badmaash Company, New York, Tashan and then while I was assisting, I was writing films parallelly. So, after I finished 'Badmaash Company', I gave a script to Adi.



He added, "One day, I was driving to Goa with some friends and he called me and said I read your script and I think it's pretty good. It just needs some minor fixing and we are good to go. I would say it's been miraculous, it's been fascinating and to be a complete outsider in this industry, to get a chance to direct for YRF and to work with Katrina, Imran and Adi has been a blessing."

In the process of directing Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ali made a friend for a lifetime in Katrina Kaif. He says, “Katrina and me are like chalk and cheese! Definitely best of friends but we have our disagreements too. That is what keeps our relationship real and relevant. You just need to be true to yourself and especially when you find close friends, you need to be honest to them. I've always tried to do the best I could do with her and she supported me in every possible way she could.”

“When she said yes to Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, the role on paper was very strong but you know I was a complete newcomer and she was riding super high on her success. For her to be generous enough, to choose me over other filmmakers who were offering her scripts at that point of time, was a very brave decision. Since then, till now we've been more of personal friends than professional friends. So yes, thank you, Katrina, for always being there for me and it's been great to have you in my life!", he said.

Ali revealed, “I personally feel working with YRF from Mere Brother Ki Dulhan to Tiger Zinda Hai, I think as a director there was complete creative freedom. I think I found my voice as a film-maker in YRF. It's a dream to have a producer like Adi Chopra because he himself is a director and he understands that if he is giving responsibility to someone to direct a film, to tell a story, he just needs to fly, he needs to have wings of his own creativity.”