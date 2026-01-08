‘That Is My Destiny’: Aamir Khan On Brother Faissal Cutting Ties With Family

New Delhi: Aamir Khan’s Mela has completed 25 years since its release in 2000. The actor has now opened up about the underperformance of the film. He also addressed the rift with his brother, Faissal Khan, in a recent interview.

Khan made Mela with director Dharmesh Darshan to relaunch his brother Faissal in the industry.

Aamir Khan Addresses Rift With Brother Faissal

Aamir told Bollywood Hungama, “Kya karein? That is my destiny. You can fight the world, but how can you fight your own family?”

Aamir reacted to the rift rumours after Faissal Khan accused him of locking him up for over a year in his Mumbai house during a podcast last year. At the time, Aamir’s family issued a statement saying all decisions were taken collectively based on medical advice. Shortly after, Faissal issued a public statement saying he had cut ties with his family.

He also addressed Mela’s failure and said, “I was obviously disappointed by its failure to achieve its potential. Beyond that, I think it’s tough to answer your question. First of all, let me tell you, every film I do means a lot to me. The failure of Mela definitely made a difference to me. It was hard on Faissal, but it was hard on me as well. I’m not comfortable with the idea of any of my films not realising their full potential. The entire team had worked very hard. We were all disappointed.”

Mela crashed badly at the box office, with its director Dharmesh Darshan blaming Aamir Khan for the failure.

What Faissal Khan Claimed in a Podcast

During last year’s Pinkvilla podcast, Faissal Khan said, “Mujhe qaid kar ke rakha tha ghar mein ek saal (I was imprisoned at home for over a year) and they were saying I’ve got schizophrenia and I’m a mad person and I will harm society. JJ Hospital mein mujhe 20 din rakha gaya, test kiya gaya, general ward mein, mental logon ke saath (I was at JJ Hospital for 20 days, was tested in the general ward with ‘mental’ people).”

In response, Aamir Khan’s family dismissed the claims, stating, “We are distressed by Faissal’s hurtful and misleading portrayal of his mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, his sister Nikhat Hegde, and his brother Aamir. As this is not the first time he has misrepresented these events, we feel it necessary to clarify our intentions and reaffirm our solidarity as a family.”

“It is important to share that every choice regarding Faissal has been taken collectively as a family, in consultation with multiple medical professionals, and has been based on love, compassion, and a desire to support his emotional and psychological well-being. For this reason, we have refrained from publicly discussing the details of a painful and difficult period for our family,” the statement added.

The statement was signed by many family members, including Aamir’s first wife Reena Dutta, son Junaid Khan, daughter Ira Khan, and others such as Farhat Dutta, Rajiv Dutta, Kiran Rao, Santosh Hegde, Seher Hegde, Mansoor Khan, Nuzhat Khan, Imran Khan, Tina Fonseca, Zayn Marie Khan, and Pablo Khan.

Following this, Faissal announced that he had cut ties with Aamir and the family. He also said he would not take monthly allowances from Aamir.

As per a Bollywood Bubble report, he stated, “I, Faissal Khan, have from the date hereof severed all ties, familial as well as in estate, with my family members, the names whereof are more particularly described in the Schedule hereunder written. All persons are required to take note that on and from the date hereof I shall not be known as forming part of the family of my late father Tahir Husain or my mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, and/or any other family member more particularly described in the Schedule hereunder written, and I shall not be entitled to any rights arising out of the estate of either of them or liable for any liability arising out of the estate of either of them.”

“I will from the date hereof not reside in the residence of my brother Aamir Khan, and I will also not claim any monthly allowance/maintenance from my brother Aamir Khan. All persons are required to take note that my decision to sever all ties with my family members has been arrived at after very careful consideration on my part and in view of the unfortunate past events as stated above,” the statement added.