‘The 50’ fame Sidharth Bhardwaj visits Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, seeks blessings and prays for peace - VIDEO

New Delhi: Actor Sidharth Bhardwaj, who was recently seen in the reality show The 50, recently visited the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, seeking blessings from Lord Shiva. The actor shared glimpses from his visit on Instagram, revealing that he prayed for peace and well-being.

In the video, Bhardwaj is seen dressed in a casual black T-shirt and jeans, folding his hands as he performs darshan at the temple.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Jai Shree Mahakal. With abundance filled in my heart, I’d like to tell everyone that I did a very beautiful Mahakal darshan yesterday. Prayed for the well-being of everyone and for the peace around us, which is desperately needed around the world.”

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Recently, actress Aditi Bhatia also visited the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain to seek blessings from Lord Shiva.

Calling her religious visit “surreal,” Aditi shared that the past few weeks had been an emotional whirlwind for her. “There has been so much love, so many messages, and such powerful reactions from people that I honestly feel overwhelmed with gratitude. I felt a very strong pull to come here, to Mahakal, to just bow my head and say thank you,” she said.

“As actors, we work hard and give our heart to a story, but the way audiences embrace it is something beyond us. Standing here today, I feel incredibly blessed and grounded. There is a deep sense of peace and magic in the air here in Ujjain — it’s a feeling that is difficult to explain, but you feel it the moment you step into Mahakal’s presence,” she added.

She revealed that she prayed for strength, gratitude, and guidance for her journey ahead.

“I’m so thankful for the past few weeks and for every person who supported the film and my work. Today I simply wanted to offer it all at Mahadev’s feet. The feeling truly is magical. Har Har Mahadev.”

Sidharth Bhardwaj in The 50

Sidharth Bhardwaj, who rose to fame after winning MTV Splitsvilla 2, recently appeared in The 50. A former VJ and model, Bhardwaj has remained active in the entertainment industry and currently has around 185K followers on Instagram.

He was eliminated from the show on Day 14, and his rivalry with actor Karan Patel caught the attention of viewers. Bhardwaj also had heated arguments with Arbaz Patel and Hamid Barkzi during his time on the show.