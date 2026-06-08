'The absolute truth of a Gemini': Karan Johar's post about needing alone time strikes a chord with fans

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a reflective note about the importance of alone time. In his latest post on Instagram, the filmmaker highlighted how moments of solitude help him recharge, reflect, and maintain emotional balance. He reshared a post about five things that Gemini can’t live without. The note read, “Alone Time Gemini can be sociable; however, because they absorb the energies of others, they need alone time to recharge. Respect their quiet time and you earn their trust. 2. Conversation. Gemini needs dialogue that stimulates the mind. Not small talk—real exchange. Ideas, humor, depth. Without it, they start to drift. 3. VARIETY Gemini cannot stay in one rhythm for too long. Routine feels like limitation. They need change, movement, and new perspectives to stay engaged.”

The post further read, “4. FREEDOM: Gemini cannot be boxed in emotionally, mentally, or creatively. They need space to move, shift, and change without explanation. Freedom is not a luxury for them—it is how they stay whole.” 5 “LAUGHTER Gemini cannot survive in heaviness for too long. They need laughter like oxygen—light, unexpected, and healing. It’s how they release pressure, reset their spirit, and stay connected to joy.”

Sharing this post, Karan wrote, “The absolute truth of a Gemini!

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

For the unversed, the filmmaker was born on 25 May 1972 in Mumbai. His zodiac sign is Gemini. On the professional front, Karan Johar recently backed the romantic entertainer “Chand Mera Dil” under his banner Dharma Productions. The movie featured Ananya Panday and Lakshya. The film, which hit cinemas on 22 May, received mixed responses from critics.

ALSO READ | Shilpa Shetty at 51 looks younger than ever, her real fitness secrets revealed

Looking ahead, he is set to produce "Naagzilla," headlined by Kartik Aaryan.

ALSO READ | Makers unveil explosive BTS video of Yash's Toxic on Geetu Mohandas' birthday