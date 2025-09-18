New Delhi: The who's who of Bollywood arrived for the big night premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood held in Mumbai last night. Aryan Khan's directorial debut streams on Netflix today and as the show makes his maiden kick on the OTT, almost everyone from the showbiz world came to congratulate Shah Rukh Khan's elder son.

Aryan Khan's Rumoured GF Larissa Bonesi

Amid all the stars, model and rumoured girlfriend of Aryan Khan Larissa Bonesi also was spotted at the The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere night. The Brazilian model-turned-actress wore a sizzling black sheer off-shoulder dress. She looked stunning while posing solo at the premiere red carpet.

At the The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere, debutant director Aryan Khan was present with his family--Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan.

Who Is Larissa Bonesi?

Larissa is a model and actress who has been a part of some Hindi and Telugu films. She also featured a dancer in Akshay Kumar and John Abraham’s Desi Boyzz song Subah Hone Na De. Larissa was seen in a small part in Saif Ali Khan starter Go Goa Gone. In Telugu cinema, Larissa did Sai Dharam Tej’s Thikka.

As a model, Larissa has featured in several advertisement campaigns for brands like Olay, Lancome and Levi’s among others.

Aryan Khan-Larissa Bonesi Dating?

The speculation over Aryan Khan and Larissa Bonesi's dating each other began on Reddit. However, neither Aryan nor Larissa have made it official yet. According to reports, last year, Aryan Khan attended DJ Garrix's concert with Larissa Bonesi, which led to rumours of their alleged relationship.

Bollywood Stars At The Ba***ds of Bollywood Premiere

The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere night was attended by A-listers, and prominent celebrities from diverse fields. From Madhuri Dixit-Dr Shriram Nene, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn-Kajol to Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Mira Rajput among several others graced the occasion.

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood promises to bring the perfect masala of Bollywood and entertainment. Buckle up - the filmy series is set to ignite your screens on Netflix from September 18, 2025.