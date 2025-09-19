Directed by: Aryan Khan

Written by: Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan

Language: Hindi

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Episodes: 7

Rating: 3.5/5

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan makes his directorial debut with Ba***ds of Bollywood, a film that might have attempted to show the industry’s darker corners with humour, style, and unflinching honesty.

From the very first frame, it announces itself boldly. The intro animation and background score deserve particular praise, they set the stage for a film that aims to be more than just another story.

First Impressions vs Reality

At first glance, the trailer suggested that the film might not land well. The jokes felt excessive, the curse words seemed overdone, and there was a risk of it being boring. But the actual film is more balanced. The humor sometimes goes too far, and the language is rougher than mainstream Bollywood, but it emerges as a sharper, more engaging narrative than expected.

Also Read | The Ba***ds of Bollywood Streaming On OTT: When And Where To Watch Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut

Aryan Khan, as the show's director, cleverly references his much-publicized drug case, but he handles it with wit and irony. Co-star Raghav Juyal also lands some of the best comic punches, including his sly comment to Ranveer Singh about who the “Asli Gully Boy” really is.

The performances are strong across the board. Bobby Deol, as Ajay Talwar, is terrific, delivers a standout turn as the protective father. On the other hand, Lakshya, as Aasman, shares a touching friendship with Juyal’s Parvaiz, while his bond with manager Sanya (Anya Singh), his parents, and his chachu (Pahwa) adds warmth.

What also works is how Ba***ds of Bollywood doesn’t vilify individuals. Instead, it shines a light on the system. From fake PR narratives and plastic surgery obsessions to backroom politics, exclusive contracts, secret affairs, business deals, and even underworld links, the film exposes all of it without making mockeries.

Weak Point

One weak point is a scene involving a side character in crude behavior; the vulgar jokes and excessive cursing in that scene feel unnecessary and undermine the narrative, making it less accessible to a broader audience.

The writing deserves genuine credit. The jokes, though occasionally frequent, maintain a balance that prevents the heavier material from dragging. The pacing is mostly tight, the editing keeps the drama flowing, and the lighter moments allow breathing space.

Cameos and Star Power

The cameos only add to the experience. Shah Rukh Khan appears briefly, but his presence is enough to light up the screen. Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor all make appearances that bring genuine laughter and smiles.

The music plays a strong role in lifting the narrative. By the time the story unfolds, it’s clear this isn’t just Aryan Khan’s debut, it’s also a statement.

Also Read | The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut - Star Cast, Release Date, Cameos By Shah Rukh Khan, Bobby Deol, Rajkummar Rao & More!

As for the ending, it takes an unexpected turn that few would anticipate. The twist is both surprising and amusing. While it may not deliver the grand finale one might hope for, it lands with a subtle, humorous impact that aligns well with the film’s overall chaotic and unpredictable tone.

Final Verdict

Ba***ds of Bollywood is an ambitious and confident debut. Its humour, strong performances, stylish music, and sharp writing make it an engaging watch, even when some jokes or curse words feel stretched. For Aryan Khan, it’s not just a debut; it’s a promising foundation for a serious career in cinema.

Aryan Khan's directorial debut, Ba***ds of Bollywood is available to stream on Netflix.