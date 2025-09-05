The Conjuring: Last Rites X Review: Mixed Reactions As Fans Call It Both ‘Terrifying’ And ‘Predictable'

New Delhi: The final installment of the beloved horror franchise, The Conjuring: Last Rites, has officially hit theatres, and the internet is flooded with reviews. The movie is helmed by Michael Chaves and written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

Based on true-life investigations, the film features Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in lead roles, reprising their iconic characters as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

The Conjuring: Last Rites X Review:

The film has opened to mixed reviews, with many calling it a beautiful conclusion, while others have described it as “a slow burn.”

"THE CONJURING: LAST RITES is a fitting and beautiful conclusion to Ed and Lorraine Warren's story. A thrilling and terrifying look at the case that had the Warrens hanging up their crucifixes — and a movie that made me so sad to say goodbye!" a user wrote.

#TheConjuringLastRites is not the best film ever, but it doesn't try to be, and it is better for it!



Easily the scariest film of the year, it has some of the most tense jumpscares since the second film, and had my entire audience screaming.



Review coming to @Feature_First pic.twitter.com/muyZHt754U — zgub (@zgub6) September 1, 2025

Another viewer felt the movie wasn’t very scary, saying, "Just finished The Conjuring: Last Rites… girl, it wasn’t scary. Predictable jumpscares at best. Screamed once in 2 hours, laughed way more than that. Giving it a mid 5/10, but still sad this series ended."

Reviewing the film, another user commented, "‘THE CONJURING: LAST RITES’ is a fitting send-off for the Warrens… it isn’t as exciting or scary as previous efforts, but it delivers a touching finale."

One fan hailed the movie as a perfect conclusion, saying, "THE CONJURING: LAST RITES — 10/10. Whole plot & storyline is TOP TIER HORROR, and if you think about it, the LAST RITES they’re referring to isn’t even about their last encounter, but about THAT ONE scene."