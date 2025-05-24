The Devil Wears Prada Sequel Is Here! When Is It Releasing? All You Need To Know

New Delhi: The sequel to the 2006 hit The Devil Wears Prada is finally on the cards. After almost two decades of waiting, the sequel to the classic movie is set to be released on May 1, 2026.

Although the official cast has not yet been announced, a report by Variety states that Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt are expected to reprise their iconic roles.

There's also a Met Gala connection to the release date—May 1, 2026, falls on a Friday, just ahead of the first Monday in May, which is reserved for fashion’s biggest night: the Met Gala.

The sequel is expected to follow Miranda Priestly as she navigates the challenges of the modern media landscape, particularly the decline of traditional magazine publishing.

The beloved original film, The Devil Wears Prada, is based on Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name. Lauren had previously worked as a personal assistant to Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of American Vogue. The story follows Andy Sachs, a journalism graduate played by Anne Hathaway, as she attempts to find her footing in the fast-paced, cutthroat world of fashion.