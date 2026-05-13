The Family Man actor Sharib Hashmi reveals wife Nasreen's cancer has relapsed for the 6th time: 'It has spread everywhere'

New Delhi: The Family Man actor Sharib Hashmi recently opened up on his wife Nasreen's health ordeal. In his recent interview with Hauterrfly, the actor spoke about how difficult it has been for them as a family to cope with Nasreen's cancer journey. He also hailed her spirit of never giving up.

ALSO READ: Who is Nasreen Hashmi? The Family Man actor Sharib Hashmi’s 4-time cancer survivor wife who stood by him through thick and thin - A look at their brave love story!

Sharib said, "She has undergone the surgery 5 times now. She has relapsed 5 times. It has come back for the 6th time. This time it has spread everywhere. This shall pass too, the treatment is going on. Jis tareeke se ye deal kar rahi thi usse hum sab ko himmat fir milne lagi. Uska jo cancer hain kaafi aggressive nature ka hain isliye itni baar relapse hota hain lekin uske bawajoot bhi ye kaafi himmat ke saath ussey deal karti hain. Fight karti hain.”

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Nasreen also talked about how supportive Sharib has been in her tough times, "He didn't leave my side. Even if there was a shoot and he was busy, he still manages and reaches the hospital. From the time we are in hospital, till discharge he would take his bag and sit there. He would not move. Constantly, him being there used to feel very good to me. That he is there for me. That was comforting. In many ways he has been there."

Who is Nasreen Hashmi?

Sharib got married to Nasreen Hashmi on December 27, 2003. The couple have 2 children, a girl and a boy. Nasreen was reportedly first diagnosed with oral cancer back in 2018 and is a 5-time survivor of the disease. She underwent multiple surgeries, chemotherapies and around 60 radiation session to fight the cancer, and all this while supporting her partner - Sharib during his struggling days in the showbiz world.

When Sharib quit work

Earlier, in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Sharib had shared that he quit work when he got rejected for a role in Dhobi Ghat post finalisation. He added, "My wife supported me a lot during that period full of struggle. She sold her jewellery so we could provide for food in the house. We even sold our house to make our ends meet. I had begun to lose hope with time. There was a time when I was not sure what would I feed my family for the next meal. She sold all her jewellery so I could pursue my acting ambitions without worrying about the food on the table. Eventually, we even had to sell our house. But I didn't give up."

Sharib and Nasreen's story is a strong reminder of how 'faith moveth mountains' if your will to survive and love is strong.