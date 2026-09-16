Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /The Great Indian Kapil Show returns with season 5: Check release date, cast, and what’s new this time

The Great Indian Kapil Show returns with season 5: Check release date, cast, and what’s new this time

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 is set to premiere on Netflix on September 26, bringing back Kapil Sharma and his comedy team. The new season will feature celebrity guests, comedy sketches, and fresh, entertaining moments every Saturday.

Edited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 01:24 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 01:24 PM IST
The Great Indian Kapil Show returns with season 5: Check release date, cast, and what’s new this time
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
The Great Indian Kapil Show returns with season 5: Check release date, cast, and what’s new this time
2
3
4
5