/The Great Indian Kapil Show returns with season 5: Check release date, cast, and what’s new this time

The popular comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show is all set to return with its fifth season. Netflix is bringing back Kapil Sharma and his comedy team with fresh episodes full of laughter, celebrity chats, and entertaining sketches. The new season will begin just ahead of the festive season, making it a perfect time for fun and entertainment.
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 will premiere on September 26. The show will stream exclusively on Netflix, with new episodes releasing every Saturday at 8 PM.
The familiar faces are all back. Kapil Sharma, obviously, alongside Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, and Navjot Singh Sidhu. Same comedy skits, same celebrity interviews, same humorous banter that's kept audiences coming back season after season.
Season 5 will bring a mix of fun and unpredictable moments. The show's lineup includes celebrities, newsmakers, and personalities with stories worth telling. Comedy, conversation, a bit of roasting thrown in, plenty of light-hearted entertainment throughout.
Kapil Sharma shared that each season brings more fun and excitement, and the team continues to enjoy creating new comedy moments. This season in particular, he mentioned, will lean into the festive mood, bringing even more laughter and a few surprises along the way.
Netflix has weighed in too, calling the show a family entertainer that's found an audience across every age group. According to the platform, Season 5 will bring exciting guests and fresh content to the table, making it, in their words, the perfect festive season watch, full of humour and entertainment.
With Season 5 on the way, The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to bring back the laughter, the fun conversations, the memorable celebrity moments fans know it for. Streaming on Netflix starting September 26, the show's ready to entertain all over again signature comedy style, festive cheer, the whole package.
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