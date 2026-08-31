The Great Khali meets with car accident in Panipat; shares video health update | WATCH

He said, "Yesterday, my car met with an accident, and since then, I've been receiving a lot of calls and messages asking about my well-being. But everything is okay, and I am absolutely fine. Your blessings, along with God's blessings, are with me. It was a minor accident, which is why I didn't want to tell anyone about it. I didn't want to make a big deal out of it, but then the video went viral on social media, so I just wanted to clarify. I am absolutely fine. Take care. Jai Hind."