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The Great Khali meets with car accident in Panipat; shares video health update | WATCH

Former WWE wrestler The Great Khali posted a video to reassure fans that he is "absolutely fine" after a minor SUV collision at a Panipat toll plaza gained widespread attention online.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 10:42 AM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 10:42 AM IST
The Great Khali meets with car accident in Panipat; shares video health update | WATCH
Image Credit: Instagram

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