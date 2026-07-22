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  • /'The greatest journey is rediscovering the child within’: Kailash Kher on finding childhood joy in Paris'The greatest journey is rediscovering the child within’: Kailash Kher on finding childhood joy in Paris

'The greatest journey is rediscovering the child within’: Kailash Kher on finding childhood joy in Paris'The greatest journey is rediscovering the child within’: Kailash Kher on finding childhood joy in Paris

Kailash Kher shared a glimpse of beautiful moments from Disneyland Paris and talks how important it is to keep our inner child alive. 

Reported By:IANS
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 02:47 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 02:47 PM IST
'The greatest journey is rediscovering the child within’: Kailash Kher on finding childhood joy in Paris'The greatest journey is rediscovering the child within’: Kailash Kher on finding childhood joy in Paris
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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