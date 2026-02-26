The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond release put on hold for 15 days; director Sudipto Sen says cinema issues should end with censor board

Mumbai: The Kerala High Court on Thursday imposed a 15-day interim stay on the release of 'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond'. Sudipto Sen, who directed 'The Kerala Story', reacted to the order, asserting that "issues of cinema should end with the censor board only."



Speaking to ANI, he said, "I have not seen the film nor I followed the court case... This is a dichotomy... dichotomy ye hai ki film acha hai bura hai maine nahi dekha to mai comment nahi kar paunga..but a constitutional authority should empower the censor board to take the right decision... The issues of cinema should end with the censor board only."



The film, which was scheduled to release on February 27, will not be released as planned.'The Kerala Story 2,' the sequel to the National Award-winning 'The Kerala Story', that came out in 2023, follows the lives of three young women who fall into what the film describes as deceptive marriages and face alleged forced religious conversions.



Ever since the trailer for the Part 2 was released, the film has been drawing strong reactions from all corners. Opposition leaders, celebrities, and several social media users have criticized it as "propaganda," while the filmmakers maintain that it is based on researched real-life incidents.



Earlier, reports claimed that the teaser of the film was removed after court intervention. However, the makers denied these claims. Sunshine Pictures issued a statement saying, "...would like to categorically clarify that the news currently circulating regarding the removal of The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond teaser is completely false, baseless, and misleading. The matter is presently sub judice. No judgment or order has been passed by any court directing the removal of any content. We have not deleted or taken down any material."



The statement further read, "Both the teaser and the trailer of The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond continue to remain available across all our official platforms. We strongly urge media houses, digital platforms, and individuals to refrain from spreading unverified information and speculative reports. Such misinformation only creates unnecessary confusion."



Meanwhile, the makers are now expected to announce a new release date after the stay period.

