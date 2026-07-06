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'The moment it all started to feel real': Anshula Kapoor shares glimpses of her Chooda ceremony

Anshula Kapoor offered a glimpse into her pre-wedding celebrations surrounded by family and friends. The pictures from the ceremony show intimate family moments, with Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor joining Anshula for the celebrations.

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 03:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 03:38 PM IST
'The moment it all started to feel real': Anshula Kapoor shares glimpses of her Chooda ceremony

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