/'The moment it all started to feel real': Anshula Kapoor shares glimpses of her Chooda ceremony

Earlier today, Anshula shared glimpses from her intimate mehendi ceremony. Bride-to-be Anshula looked radiant in a teal blue lehenga, while fiance Rohan Thakkar complemented her in a powder blue kurta. The ceremony turned into a special family celebration, with Janhvi and Khushi taking charge of the arrangements to make the occasion memorable for their sister. Sharing pictures from the celebrations on Instagram, Anshula expressed heartfelt gratitude to her sisters for putting together what she described as the wedding celebration of her dreams. Calling the day one filled with "love" and thoughtful details, she wrote, "The colours, the chaos, the love, and a heart completely full. @janhvikapoor and @khushikapoor, thank you for giving me a mehendi beyond what I could have dreamed of! Every thoughtful touch, every beautiful corner, every moment reflected the love and care you poured into making it so special."