MAHAVATAR NARSIMHA

The Much-Awaited Trailer Of Mahavatar Narsimha Set For Grand Launch Tomorrow – Details Inside

The much-awaited trailer of Mahavatar Narsimha is all set to release tomorrow i.e 9th July. Following the monumental announcement of the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, excitement has reached new heights as the trailer of Mahavatar Narsimha is scheduled to drop tomorrow.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 08:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Much-Awaited Trailer Of Mahavatar Narsimha Set For Grand Launch Tomorrow – Details Inside (Source: IMDB)

The trailer will be launched in the divine land of Vrindavan at 5:22 PM. The makers announced the launch on social media with the caption:

"Brace for the roar.
The Unstoppable Divine Fury Awakens!
#MahavatarNarsimha Trailer out Tomorrow at 5:22 PM."

The film is set to roar into cinemas on July 25, 2025, in 3D.

Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have officially unveiled the lineup for this ambitious animated franchise, which will span over a decade and chronicle the seven avatars of Lord Vishnu: Mahavatar Narsimha (2025), Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035), Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037)

About Mahavatar Narsimha

Directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions, the film is presented by Hombale Films. Known for delivering compelling content, this dynamic collaboration aims to present a cinematic marvel across multiple entertainment platforms. With unmatched visual grandeur, cultural richness, cinematic excellence, and storytelling depth, Mahavatar Narsimha is poised to captivate audiences worldwide.

