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'The new face of fear': Morne Morkel joins in new season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’

South African cricketer Morne Morkel promised that there will 'new face of fear' in the new season of  ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. The show is set on the landscape of Cape Town, South Africa. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 05:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 05:41 PM IST
'The new face of fear': Morne Morkel joins in new season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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