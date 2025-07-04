The Pooja Bhatt Show On iHeartPodcast: Launch Date, Platform - All You Need To Know About New

New Delhi: iHeartMedia and Mammoth Media Asia announced the first podcast The Pooja Bhatt Show under its new deal to co-develop a slate of multi-language podcasts from top Asian talent across the Asian-Pacific Region. Hosted by iconic Bollywood personality Pooja Bhatt, the iHeartPodcast will drop new episodes weekly, beginning late September.

Jonathan Serbin and Jay Faires of Mammoth Media Asia state: "The influence of Indian movies, music, and culture has been growing rapidly around the world. Pooja’s unique experience at the pinnacle of the industry for decades will be a treat to both Bollywood fans and those that wish to learn more about Indian cinema and creative culture, across the board. We are thrilled to partner with Pooja for this exciting program."

Who Is Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt has been at the forefront of Indian creative culture for over three decades. She burst into the scene at the age of 17 in 1989, appearing in the TV film Daddy directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. She has 2 National Film Awards and 1 Filmfare Award to her credit. The 53-year-old was last seen as a participant in Bigg Boss OTT 2 where she was announced as the 4th runners-up.

Admired for her authenticity, willingness to address controversial subjects without hesitation, and refusal to conform to industry expectations - she will 'lift the hood', diving in deep and showcasing all aspects of the Indian film industry and its players. The Pooja Bhatt Show will be a first of its kind, giving the world a front row seat to the shifting entertainment landscape in the world’s most populous country.

About The Pooja Bhatt Show

“I’m thrilled to partner with iHeartMedia to launch The Pooja Bhatt Show. There are so many inspirational stories in the Indian film industry. I want to shine a spotlight on the amazing people helping push our culture forward. From actors to directors to musicians to producers to stylists...I can’t wait to share the highs and lows of my journey, and share the riveting stories of the people who have inspired and shaped me,” says Pooja Bhatt.

Will Pearson, President of iHeartPodcasts adds, “We are so excited to launch our first podcast in this new Asian slate with Pooja. A true legend in the Indian creative scene, we know she’ll bring an exciting and entertaining perspective to the lineup.”

The Pooja Bhatt Show Podcasts

“The Pooja Bhatt Show” will be produced by Epilogue, distributed by iHeartPodcasts and available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard. iHeartPodcasts spans every category from business, sports, spirituality and technology to entertainment, lifestyle, family, comedy and true crime - and everything in between - making iHeartPodcasts the largest publisher of podcast content in the world according to Podtrac.

Weekly iHeartPodcast with Pooja Bhatt will launch in September 2025.