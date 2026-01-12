Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentPeopleThe Raja Saab Day 3 Box Office Collection: Prabhas-Starrer Earns Over Rs 150 Cr Worldwide, Beats Mirai & Akhanda 2
THE RAJA SAAB BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

The Raja Saab Day 3 Box Office Collection: Prabhas-Starrer Earns Over Rs 150 Cr Worldwide, Beats Mirai & Akhanda 2

Pan India superstar Prabhas-starrer horror comedy 'The Raja Saab' released worldwide on January 9, 2026 - coinciding with Sankranthi week. Directed by Maruthi, the movie earned over 100 crore in three days.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 11:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The Raja Saab Day 3 Box Office Collection: Prabhas-Starrer Earns Over Rs 150 Cr Worldwide, Beats Mirai & Akhanda 2Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

The Raja Saab Day 3 Box Office Collection: Pan India superstar Prabhas-starrer horror comedy 'The Raja Saab' released worldwide on January 9, 2026 - coinciding with Sankranthi week. Directed by Maruthi, the movie earned over 100 crore in three days.

The Raja Saab Day 3 Box Office Collection

According to trade tracking site, Sacnilk, The Raja Saab Day 3 had an overall 39.41% Telugu Occupancy on Sunday, January 11, 2026 and earned around Rs 19.10 Cr India net on its third day for all languages. Prabhas-starrer earned around Rs 108.00 crore in India net.

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

The Raja Saab got a solid start day in the US, earning over $3 million. This takes the film’s three-day global haul of Rs 158 crore gross, as per HT report. On the other hand, another big release Akhanda 2: Thaandavam starring Nandamuri Balakrishna raked in over Rs 128 crore at the box office, and Mirai grossed around Rs 150 crore lifetime collection respectively.

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is written and directed by Maruthi. The cast of 'The Raja Saab' includes the stunning trio of Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar, who add charm, elegance, and freshness to the eerie yet colourful world of The Raja Saab.

The film has cinematography by Karthik Palani and music by Thaman S.

The film has triggered huge expectations as Prabhas will be seen stepping into uncharted territory with this project. For those unaware, The Raja Saab will be Prabhas's first full-fledged horror entertainer.

 

