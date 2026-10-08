/The real-life hero Nana Patekar you should know about: From standing by the farmers in deep crisis to joining the Indian Army

New Delhi: The iconic Indian actor Nana Patekar suffered cardiac arrest on Thursday morning, October 8, 2026, leaving behind a grieving nation. His sudden death shocked the industry colleagues, friends and family. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Kangana Ranaut - all mourned his death. Nana was 75.
Nana Patekar believed in leading a simple life. He is known for his extensive philanthropy and grassroots social work. He co-founded NAAM Foundation with Marathi actor Makarand Anaspure in Pune, the organization was created to address severe drought, water crises, and rising farmer suicides in Maharashtra.
Patekar initially helped families of farmers who died by suicide by distributing financial aid cheques (starting around Rs 15,000 per family), blankets, clothes, and medical kits before expanding the effort into a structured foundation. Over the years, the foundation has supported tens of thousands of farmer families, widows, and martyrs' families.
Beyond droughts, the organization has extended aid during floods (such as in Bihar) and the COVID-19 pandemic.
When he was awarded the Raj Kapoor award, which carries a cash prize of Rs 1,000,000, he donated the entire amount towards drought relief activities in Maharashtra.
Patekar joined the Territorial Army as a captain in 1988. He underwent a three-year training to prepare for the movie Prahaar, and worked with General VK Singh, who was a lieutenant colonel at that time and had a cameo appearance. During the Kargil War in 1999, Patekar served in the Maratha Light Infantry regiment as a major. He retired from the Territorial Army in 2013 as a lieutenant colonel.
He has actively supported the Indian Armed Forces, including spending time with soldiers during the 1999 Kargil War.
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