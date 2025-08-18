New Delhi: Apoorva Mukhija, a YouTube sensation who previously faced intense online backlash and legal challenges during India’s Got Latent controversy, is once again making headlines. After gaining popularity with her Bollywood debut in Nadaaniyan and her recent appearance on Karan Johar’s hosted show The Traitors, Mukhija is now at the center of a new personal controversy involving her ex-boyfriend, Utsav Dahiya.

Utsav Dahiya Accuses Apoorva of Cheating

Utsav Dahiya, Mukhija’s former partner, took to Instagram, releasing a song that addressed rumours about their relationship. In the video, Dahiya allegedly accused Apoorva of cheating on him and later attempting to rekindle their relationship for content purposes.

The post was captioned with a strongly-worded statement, "Ab agar koi aur bakwaas kari toh main seedha receipts nikalunga. Never try to gain sympathy by fabricating lies or pushing false narratives just to make content and assassinate someone’s character online. Having a big following doesn’t give you the right to bully your way by rage-baiting your audience and unleashing them on others."

Dahiya further claimed that when he was being publicly portrayed as a “cheat” and an “abuser,” he reached out to Mukhija and her agency for help. However, he alleges he was dismissed with the remark, “You’re a nobody, you should be happy you got to date her.”

Watch the video here:

Ending his post with a sharp message, Dahiya stated, “Your big numbers only matter on an app. There's a real and much bigger world outside - beyond lies and kalesh.”

Sufi Motiwala Also Speaks Out

Adding to the growing drama, influencer and fellow The Traitors contestant, Sufi Motiwala, shared his side of the story via Instagram stories. Addressing claims that he used Apoorva for clout, Motiwala wrote, “NO MORE LIES, I've received a lot of texts saying I've taken clout from Apoorva and I've left her I've literally never collabed on a reel w her and have been on her yt twice both of which were her content pieces entirely. So no I'm sorry I didn't use her for clout”

Motiwala explained that he chose to distance himself due to a lack of accountability in their friendship. He also shared that he had requested Apoorva to ask her audience to stop sending him online abuse, a plea he says was ignored.

“Sadly this person who called me her best friend has no concern for that and or the fact that maybe im hurt. THAT is why im not friends w her anymore. Keep it cute keep it moving.”

He concluded by defending his reputation, “Idc about anything u think im a horrible person ok. But I've worked my ass off to build myself to where I am and I won't let a bunch of children discredit that by spreading misinformation.”

Neither Apoorva Mukhija nor her representatives have publicly responded to these latest allegations as of yet.