DINO MOREA

The Royals: Dino Morea Calls His On-Screen Character 'Whacky', Reveals What Made the Role More Enjoyable!

Dino Morea talks about his character in 'The Royals'.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 13, 2025, 03:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Royals: Dino Morea Calls His On-Screen Character 'Whacky', Reveals What Made the Role More Enjoyable! (Source:Instagram@thedinomorea)

Dino Morea starrer The Royals was released on Netflix last week., Dino shared perception into his character and also expressed that he enjoyed playing the role of an uncommon and unpredictable Salaudin. Dino shared, “It was a fun ride. Fantastic. I had a great time shooting—I had a laugh on set! I just want to say thank you for giving me this opportunity.”

He added, “I was kind of playing myself. This is me in real life—I like fun, I love fun, I want to have fun! And I was definitely having fun with this character.” What made the experience even more exciting was how he felt close to the character. Dino said, “Salaudin is a whacky guy. And honestly, on a normal day, I’m also whacky. That made this role even more enjoyable.”

Be it Dino's comic timing, flawless dialogue delivery, or magnetic screen presence, his take on the royal misfit adds a rush of freshness to the series. The actor shares the screen space with Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, the legendary Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, and Nora Fatehi among others. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, The Royals is set in the grand city of Morpur, and it creates a romantic blend of romance, and drama, with a touch of royal traditions and modern aspirations.

As The Royals has premiered on Netflix last week it is assured to be the next binge-worthy series.

