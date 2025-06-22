'The Servant Was Shocked’: Salman Khan Opens Up About Female Fan Intruding His Home On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Mumbai: The much-awaited 'The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3' began with none other than superstar Salman Khan gracing the first episode.



Salman, who is often known for his honesty and wit, brought laughter to the set as he joined Kapil Sharma, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh, and Krushna Abhishek for a fun-filled episode.



During the show, Salman opened up about a recent incident in which a woman managed to sneak into Salman Khan's home at Galaxy Apartments. The topic came up when Kapil jokingly asked him about fans showing up at his residence with suitcases. Salman confirmed that something like that had indeed happened recently.



"Yes, something like that recently happened. There were security guards outside. A woman told them she wanted to head up to the fourth floor, and she entered. She rang the doorbell, and our servant opened the door. The servant was shocked because the lady said, 'Salman called me over.' Obviously, the servant saw her and was sure I definitely didn't call her. She was a fan, so she was escorted out," said the 'Sikandar' actor.



The incident took place in May earlier this year, when a woman attempted to breach the security of the high-profile building but was intercepted before she could reach the actor's residence.



On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik, Smita Patil, and Kishore. In the film, Salman plays Sanjay "Sikandar" Rajkot, a man trying to fix his past after a tragic incident. Despite big names, Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, failed at the box office.

