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  • /‘The Vampire Diaries’ star Paul Wesley, famous as Stefan Salvatore, marries for third time; shares first wedding photo

‘The Vampire Diaries’ star Paul Wesley, famous as Stefan Salvatore, marries for third time; shares first wedding photo

Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley has officially married his longtime partner, Natalie Kuckenburg, in a quiet, intimate ceremony featuring their pet dog as the "best boy."

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 07:46 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 07:46 PM IST
‘The Vampire Diaries’ star Paul Wesley, famous as Stefan Salvatore, marries for third time; shares first wedding photo
Image Credit: @nataliekuckenburg/instagram

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