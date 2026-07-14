/‘The Vampire Diaries’ star Paul Wesley, famous as Stefan Salvatore, marries for third time; shares first wedding photo

In an interview, Wesley spoke about meeting his then-girlfriend, "That's rare these days, I guess, because everyone's, you know, meeting online and all these dating apps. It was just like the classic, pretty girl at a bar. There was a little look, and I was like, 'Okay, I'm gonna go for it'. It was nice because we had a mutual friend. Because otherwise it's very awkward ... it was kind of more of an introduction," as per People.