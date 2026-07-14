/‘The Vampire Diaries’ star Paul Wesley, famous as Stefan Salvatore, marries for third time; shares first wedding photo

Los Angeles: 'Vampire Diaries' star Paul Wesley is officially off the market! The actor, who has been dating partner Natalie Kuckenburg, got married in an intimate ceremony, announcing the same on social media.
Kuckenburg, in a July 13 Instagram post, confirmed their wedding and shared adorable pictures from the ceremony.
The pictures featured the couple along with their pet dog and a minister who conducted the ceremony, suggesting that they had an intimate gathering.
"Mr. and Mrs. and the Best Boy Greg," she wrote in the caption.
For the ceremony, Paul Wesley chose a simple navy suit which he paired with a black tie, while Kuckenburg went for a long, spaghetti-strapped silk white wedding gown from Galia Lahav. In a statement, the designer shared, "It was exactly the kind of chic, elegant and personal wedding the dress was made for: quiet, elegant and all about the couple," as quoted by People.
As soon as the couple's wedding pictures came out, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for them.
Wesley's 'Vampire Diaries' co-star Nina Dobrev commented, "Congratulations!!!!"
Notably, Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg got engaged last summer and announced the news in July 2025.
Kuckenburg shared a close-up shot of the couple holding hands, showing her ring as she wrote, "Yes. Always and forever."
As per reports, the couple started dating around in 2022, when they were together on dinner dates and vacations.
In an interview, Wesley spoke about meeting his then-girlfriend, "That's rare these days, I guess, because everyone's, you know, meeting online and all these dating apps. It was just like the classic, pretty girl at a bar. There was a little look, and I was like, 'Okay, I'm gonna go for it'. It was nice because we had a mutual friend. Because otherwise it's very awkward ... it was kind of more of an introduction," as per People.
Meanwhile, Wesley was previously married to Torrey DeVitto (2011-2013) and Ines de Ramon (2019-2022).
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.