The Weeknd Returns To Grammy, After Years Of Boycotting The Award Show

The Weeknd made a surprise return to the Grammys stage, performing two songs from his new album Hurry Up Tomorrow, after years of absence following past controversies.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2025, 09:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Weeknd Returns To Grammy, After Years Of Boycotting The Award Show (Image: X)

The Weeknd shocked fans and music industry insiders alike with a surprise appearance and performance at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday evening. Known for his global hits like "Blinding Lights," the superstar has remained notably absent from the Grammy spotlight in recent years, making this return all the more unexpected.

In 2021, The Weeknd made headlines when he accused the Recording Academy of lacking diversity, claiming that “secret committees” had blocked his highly successful After Hours album from receiving nominations. Despite being one of the year’s most celebrated artists, The Weeknd was infamously snubbed, with his chart-topping single “Blinding Lights” failing to secure any Grammy nominations that year.

Since those controversies, The Weeknd chose not to submit his music for consideration at the Grammys, making his appearance on Sunday night even more of a surprise. However, following the release of his latest album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, just days before the event, The Weeknd made his unexpected return to the Grammy stage.

Introduced by Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr., The Weeknd performed two new tracks from Hurry Up Tomorrow. Opening with "Cry for Me," the singer delivered an emotional performance, followed by "Timeless," which featured a guest appearance from rapper Playboi Carti, who is featured on the studio recording. The performance was met with a warm reception from the audience, signaling The Weeknd's full-circle moment at music’s biggest night.

