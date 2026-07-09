Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /‘The world feels quieter today’: Maniesh Paul's mother, Urmil Paul, passes away; actor remembers her in a heartfelt post

‘The world feels quieter today’: Maniesh Paul's mother, Urmil Paul, passes away; actor remembers her in a heartfelt post

Actor Maniesh Paul penned an emotional tribute after the passing of his mother, Urmil Paul, remembering her as his "first home" and "greatest comfort." Sharing cherished memories on social media, he reflected on the love and strength she leaves behind.

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 12:51 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 12:58 PM IST
‘The world feels quieter today’: Maniesh Paul's mother, Urmil Paul, passes away; actor remembers her in a heartfelt post
Image Credit: Maniesh Paul, Instagram

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
‘The world feels quieter today’: Maniesh Paul's mother, Urmil Paul, passes away; actor remembers her in a heartfelt post
Maniesh Paul10 min ago
2
Asian Development Bank10 min ago
3
Shreyas Iyer15 min ago
4
Manisha Malhotra37 min ago
5
Rajeev Khandelwal38 min ago