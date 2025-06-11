'There Are No Bad Industries...': Rana Naidu Actress Kriti Kharbanda Speaks Out Amid Allegations Against Cinematographer Pratik Shah

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Kharbanda has recently issued a bold statement amid the ongoing controversy involving cinematographer Pratik Shah, who has been accused of sexual misconduct in the workplace.

As the actress gears up for her digital debut in Rana Naidu Season 2, she shed some light on systemic misconduct across industries in an interview with Bollywood Bubble.

Without directly naming the accused, she said, “The way I’m seeing it, he happens to be a cinematographer — that’s the profession he’s chosen. But it’s the fundamental personality that’s an issue. You could encounter this in any walk of life — corporate, media, anywhere. We are in the limelight, so it’s talked about more. But men and women alike are facing things at work, or even at home.”

The actress also pointed out the discrepancy in how individuals outside the entertainment industry are perceived versus those within. “When someone outside our industry commits a crime, we identify them by name or age — not their profession. But when it happens in the film world, the industry gets labeled. That’s unfair.”

She concluded with a sharp observation: “There are no good or bad industries, only good and bad people. And that’s a choice individuals make, based on their fundamental values.”

Kriti’s statement has been widely appreciated for addressing both accountability and nuance, as the entertainment industry continues to confront difficult conversations around workplace conduct and personal integrity.