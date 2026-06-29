/'There are people trying to survive...' Krishi Thapanda breaks silence after friend found dead in her Bengaluru apartment

Vaishak, a close friend of renowned Kannada film actress Krishi Thapanda, has died by suicide at her apartment. The incident took place inside the actress's flat on 29 June 2026, located in Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) in Bengaluru.
Days after the incident, breaking her silence on the heartbreaking incident, Krishi opened up and wrote, "I never imagined I would have to write something like this. I have neither the energy nor the mental strength to write this or even put this out into the world."
The actress explained that she had initially chosen to remain silent, but the growing speculation and repeated questions directed at her, her friends and both families compelled her to speak.
She continued, "With everything that has happened, I have also lost someone who was very close to my heart, someone who stood by me, protected me, and cared for me with nothing but kind heart. Losing him has left a void that words cannot describe. I don't know if I will ever truly come to terms with this loss."
She added, "I have been carrying pain for a long time, and now I find myself grieving yet another unimaginable loss. It feels like I have lost pieces of myself along the way."
"What has made this even harder is that I haven't even had the time or space to grieve. Instead, while his family, friends, and loved ones are trying to cope with an unimaginable loss, there have been constant speculations, assumptions, and attempts to turn someone's death into a story."
Thanking friends and well-wishers for their support, the actress said she may not be able to respond to everyone personally but appreciates their concern during this difficult period. She also urged the media and the public to respect the privacy of those mourning Vaishak's loss.
"There is a family that has lost a son. There are friends who have lost someone they loved beyond words. There are people trying to survive this grief one moment at a time. If you cannot make someone smile, at least don't become the reason for their tears. If you cannot give someone a reason to live, at least don't become the reason they lose hope," she concluded the post.
Take a look:
With folded hands, the actress requested everyone to let Vaishak rest in peace and allow his family, friends and loved ones the dignity and privacy to grieve. She also disabled comments on her Instagram post.
According to ANI, West Bengaluru DCP Yatish N confirmed that investigators did not recover any suicide note from the scene during the preliminary inquiry.
Police sources said Vaishak had previously been arrested and jailed in connection with an alleged extortion case involving businessman Aravind Reddy. He was accused of sending a threatening courier demanding crores of rupees. Following his arrest, Vaishak was reportedly battling severe emotional distress, isolation and financial difficulties.
The same report also noted that Vaishak had spoken to actress Krishi Thapanda over the phone shortly before the incident.
On Wednesday night, Vaishak was staying at Krishi Thapanda's residence while the actress was away for a film shoot. During a phone call, he allegedly told her that he intended to end his life. Krishi immediately informed his family members, but by the time they reached the apartment, he had allegedly died by suicide.
The body was later taken to Victoria Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.
Meanwhile, the RR Nagar Police have registered a case of unnatural death, and further investigation into the incident is currently underway.
(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).)
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