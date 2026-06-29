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'There are people trying to survive...' Krishi Thapanda breaks silence after friend found dead in her Bengaluru apartment

A businessman named Vaishak, reportedly facing legal, financial, and emotional difficulties, died by suicide in actress Krishi Thapanda's Bengaluru apartment while she was away.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 02:06 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 02:06 PM IST
'There are people trying to survive...' Krishi Thapanda breaks silence after friend found dead in her Bengaluru apartment
Image Credit: (Image: @krishithapanda/Instagram)

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Zee Media Bureau

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