‘There Is Nothing Wrong...’: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Weighs In On Deepika Padukone - Sandeep Reddy Vanga Debate Amid 'Spirit' Controversy |Exclusive

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga have been making headlines after the actresses' exit from the upcoming film 'Spirit'. While the departure has been officially confirmed, speculation continues to swirl around the reasons behind it, with several reports alleging that the decision stemmed from disagreements over working hour expectations.

Since then, the conversation around work-life balance in the film industry has gained renewed attention. Adding her voice to the ongoing discussion, artist, actor, author and advocate for creative freedom, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, has now weighed in on the issue.

In an exclusive interview, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi talked about the ongoing discussion, expressing a balanced perspective on both sides of the issue. She said, "Everyone has the right to demand, and everybody has the right to reject so I think there is nothing wrong with Deepika asking for it and there is nothing wrong with the makers not accepting it"

She emphasized that these are deeply personal decisions, shaped by individual circumstances. "These are very personal choices and people are at very different stages of life, you know, koi newcomer bolega ki '8 hours kya, mai 24 hours kaam krungi', but I can say I don't want to work." (People are at different stages in life, a newcomer might say, ‘I'll work 24 hours a day,’ while someone else may choose not to work at all.)

"That all depends on the stage of life you are at and what you want for yourself and I think all demands are valid and I think all acceptance and all rejections for those demands are also valid," she continued.

She concluded with, "I don't think either party is right or wrong, it is what it is. Deepika is right in asking for it and the makers is right in rejecting it. I mean everybody has a choice."

For those unfamiliar, Deepika Padukone was initially announced as the leading lady opposite Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s highly anticipated film Spirit. The project had generated considerable excitement, marking a significant collaboration between some of the biggest names in the industry. However, Padukone later withdrew from the film, drawing attention and speculation from both fans and industry insiders alike.

Shortly after her exit was confirmed, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to social media with a cryptic post alluding to a ‘PR game’ and issues of ‘trust’. While he did not name anyone directly, the timing and tone of the message led many to believe it was a response to the ongoing narrative surrounding Padukone’s departure. The post quickly became a talking point.

On the work front, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan, has returned to the spotlight with Drama Queen – The Musical Play. The project, adapted from her book of the same name, also happens to be Audible’s first Indian musical audiobook.

Speaking about the project, Suchitra expressed her excitement: "First of all my excitement is exactly better, I can reach millions in you know through one platform, so that for me is very exciting in fact I have had calls from my friends and I have got dms from Spain, London and New York. So I think for me, the fact that I have been able to reach so many people by partnering with Audible is a very exciting thing for me."