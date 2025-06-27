Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2923015https://zeenews.india.com/people/there-never-was-is-or-will-ever-be-another-like-you-says-alia-bhatt-to-rekha-2923015.html
NewsLifestylePeople
ALIA BHATT

'There Never Was, Is Or Will Ever Be Another Like You', Says Alia Bhatt To Rekha

Alia Bhatt attended the re-release of Umrao Jaan, Click pics with her shares ample number of photos on Instagram. 

|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2025, 01:02 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'There Never Was, Is Or Will Ever Be Another Like You', Says Alia Bhatt To Rekha (Source:Instagram)

Mumbai:  Actress Alia Bhatt, who attended the re-release event of “Umrao Jaan”, dedicated a post to veteran diva Rekha and said that “there never, was, is or will ever be another like you.”

Alia took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures and clips from the event. In one image, the actress posed for pictures with Rekha, who leaned on Alia to get clicked. The two could be seen smiling as the photograph got clicked. Other images showed Alia posing for pictures ahead of attending the event, where she wore a blush pink saree. Alia captioned the post: ““An ode to a living legend… there never, was, is or will ever be another like you, ReMaa.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt)

Talking about the re-release of “Umrao Jaan”, filmmaker Muzaffar Ali announced on June 2, that the film has been restored in 4K resolution. The immersive big-screen revival begins June 27. Ali also showcased a limited-edition coffee table book that offers a rare behind-the-scenes look into the making of ‘Umrao Jaan’.

It features never-before-seen photographs, costume sketches, calligraphy, poetry, and personal anecdotes from the set, the book is both a collector’s item and a deeply reflective tribute to the film’s artistic vision. Ali had shared that ‘Umrao Jaan’ was not just a film, it was a journey into the soul of a lost culture, a forgotten tehzeeb.

“I had actors who brought a lot of heft to their characters, and then there was Rekha, who lived Umrao Jaan and truly immortalised it. I am thrilled that the film is back on the big screen for a whole new generation to discover a time and culture that's very much a part of our being”.

Released in 1981, “Umrao Jaan” is a period musical drama film was based on Mirza Hadi Ruswa's 1899 Urdu novel Umrao Jaan Ada, the film tells the story of a Lucknow tawaif and poet, and her rise to fame. Considered one of the best Indian films of all time, Umrao Jaan won many accolades. At the 29th National Film Awards, it won 4 awards, including Best Actress. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK