‘There’s a trend to celebrate jingoism’: Dia Mirza reacts to IC 814 backlash as Dhurandhar earns praise

New Delhi: Actor Dia Mirza has now joined the conversation surrounding Dhurandhar: The Revenge. She recently compared her series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack with the blockbuster, opening up about the contrasting reactions both projects received.

Speaking on The Namrata Zakaria Show, Mirza reflected on how the two narratives were perceived differently. While Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has been widely embraced as a high-octane patriotic thriller, her 2024 series faced criticism for adopting a more balanced and empathetic lens , including towards its antagonists.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is based on the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 by five armed men in 1999, when the aircraft took off from Kathmandu, Nepal, en route to New Delhi.

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She further pointed out a growing trend of celebrating jingoism in popular culture.

Addressing the criticism, Dia said, “The show was called out for humanising all the characters, including the terrorists. I guess it is because we are celebrating jingoism too much now. We adore it. There is a trend to enjoy and celebrate jingoism, which our show is not. I don’t regret it. It has such a balanced view and gives people the opportunity to see each side the way it was.”

The actor also emphasised the importance of artists taking a stand. “I think it is very important to be vocal as artistes. I am a big Shabana Azmi bhakt, and I follow her message that if art is not utilised to improve the lives of others, then what is the point of art? So yes, I am political, and I have a stand. And yes, I will convey that through the choices I make in the stories I tell. It is not easy. We are trolled regularly. Beyond that, there is all kinds of intimidation because if you are not toeing the line and not in agreement with what larger forces expect, then it is not easy.”

About IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

The show, directed by Anubhav Sinha, revolves around the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814.

Alongside Dia Mirza, the Netflix series features an ensemble cast including Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Arvind Swamy, Manoj Pahwa, Patralekha Paul, Kumud Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, Amrita Puri, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Pooja Gor, Kanwaljit Singh, Yashpal Sharma, Sushant Singh, and Rajiv Thakur. The series was released in August 2024.

Incidentally, Dhurandhar: The Revenge also begins with a retelling of the Kandahar hijack.