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‘There was a misunderstanding’: Actor Vivaan Shah breaks silence on father Naseeruddin Shah’s CJP protest video

Actor Vivaan Shah clarified the situation on addressing the viral video of his father, Naseeruddin Shah, and opened up over his alleged presence at the CJP protest.

Reported By:IANS
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 04:40 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 04:40 PM IST
‘There was a misunderstanding’: Actor Vivaan Shah breaks silence on father Naseeruddin Shah’s CJP protest video
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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