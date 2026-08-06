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'There were moments of doubt': Mini Mathur reacts to her victory in Alliance

Mini Mathur has emerged as the winner of Alliance, defeating Aly Goni and Ruhee Dosani in the grand finale to take home the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the reality show concluded after weeks of strategic gameplay, shifting alliances and emotional twists.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 02:36 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 02:36 PM IST
'There were moments of doubt': Mini Mathur reacts to her victory in Alliance
Image Credit: Mini Mathur, Instagram

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