There's no happily ever after: Taylor Swift

Los Angeles: Singer Taylor Swift feels there is no "happily ever after" in life, and says it is important to focus on the good days.

"I think when we talk about being happy or loving yourself those are all things that we feel sometimes and maybe this song is a glimpse of that moment when we do feel like that," Swift said on a TV show, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

"When we're having the best day, the sun is shining, it's going to be an okay day, everything's going to be good, I'm alright with myself. But I think one thing to always keep tabs on is the fact that we have to know that there is no 'happily ever after' where we're just happy forever," she added.

Swift believes that finding your self-worth will always be a process. She said she took time off in the past to battle the moments she has felt low or exhausted.