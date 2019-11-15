close

Sara Ali Khan

These pics of Sara Ali Khan from her New York vacation will give you major TGIF feels!

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is currently enjoying a vacation in New York with her girl gang. She has been sharing updates from her trip via Instagram stories.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The beautiful and very talented Sara Ali Khan is often breaking the internet with her social media posts. Being an avid Instagram user, Sara keeps her fans updated with the latest deets from her life. She has over 15 million followers on the photo and video sharing platform and fans eagerly await her uploads.

The stunner is currently enjoying a vacation in New York with her girl gang. She has been sharing updates via Instagram stories and in case you missed Sara's pics, worry not! We are here to the rescue.

Here are screenshots of Sara's Instagram stories' from her NYC vacay:

Last month, the leggy lass was off to Sri Lanka on a short vacay and had shared pics of beautiful sunsets, beach-side fun, pool-side relaxation and what not!

Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh, Sara made an impressive debut in the film world last year with 'Kedarnath'. She also won the Best Debut Actor (Female) award at IIFA 2019. She will next be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal'.

The actress is also a part of Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1'. Helmed by David Dhawan, 'Coolie No. 1' is a remake of the 1995 blockbuster of the same name.

Tags:
Sara Ali KhanSara Ali Khan pics
