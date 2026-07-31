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'They threatened to kill her...': Sambhavna Seth alleges domestic abuse of house help's sister

Actress Sambhavna Seth and her husband Avinash Dwivedi helped rescue their house help's sister from alleged unlawful confinement and abuse in a Navi Mumbai flat, following which an FIR was registered.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 03:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 03:24 PM IST
'They threatened to kill her...': Sambhavna Seth alleges domestic abuse of house help's sister
Image Credit: @sambhavnasethofficial/instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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