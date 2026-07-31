Actress and digital content creator Sambhavna Seth, alongside her husband Avinash Dwivedi, released a detailed video on Thursday night detailing the dramatic rescue of their house help’s sister. The couple alleged that the young woman was unlawfully confined, starved, physically abused, and threatened with death at a high-rise residence in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar.
The incident came to light after the couple’s live-in domestic worker, Gudiya, broke down in distress. She revealed that her elder sister, placed in a Kharghar flat via an agency to care for pets, was being subjected to severe physical assault, forced labor, and death threats when attempting to leave.
According to Avinash Dwivedi, the victim had initially accepted the job under the agreement that her primary duty would be caring for 13 cats and 5 dogs. However, her employers allegedly increased her workload within days, forcing her to cook and execute heavy housework despite physical ailments following a C-section.
When the worker asked to leave, her employers reportedly locked the flat, confiscated her Aadhaar card, hid her clothing, and refused to let her go under the pretext of agency placement fees.
Recalling her phone conversation with the trapped woman, Sambhavna Seth shared that the victim was crying desperately for help.
"She was just saying, 'Madam, save me somehow. I'm being threatened to kill here.' They told her, 'You try to leave, we will cut you into pieces and throw you away. No one will know,'" Sambhavna claimed, adding that the victim had been denied food for two days and was vomiting due to stress and weakness.
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After failed attempts by agency representatives to bypass society security guards, Sambhavna directly contacted the employer living in the flat to de-escalate the situation and offer financial settlement for her release.
Ultimately, representatives from the placement agency, supported by an NGO member living in the same housing complex, managed to enter the 20th-floor apartment and pull the victim out. Sambhavna alleged that during the escape, the employer’s husband physically assaulted the worker, and the victim suffered injuries while fleeing down the staircase.
The couple expressed frustration over the initial response of the local Kharghar Police, alleging that timely assistance was not provided. Following the rescue, they approached the Bangur Nagar Police Station in Mumbai, where senior officers recorded statements and filed an official First Information Report (FIR).
Expressing his gratitude toward the Mumbai police officers, Avinash noted, "Thank you to the officers and team at the Bangur Nagar Police Station... An officer heard us till 8 a.m. and an FIR has been registered. Statements were recorded, and all the evidence was collected."
Gudiya also appeared in the video, thanking the couple for saving her sister's life.
Concluding their statement, Sambhavna and Avinash emphasised that their goal in speaking out was to raise public awareness about human rights violations and encourage neighbourhood vigilance.
"Our sole purpose of making this video is to make people aware... If anything wrong is happening around you, raise your voice. Even knocking on someone's door once can stop an incident," Sambhavna stated. "This is not about rich or poor. This is about right and wrong. Humanity says that we should help each other."
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