'Thinking Of You...' Shefali Jariwala LAST Post Was A Tribute To Late Ex-Boyfriend Sidharth Shukla

New Delhi: The sudden and untimely death of television actress and Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and among her fans. She was just 42 years old.

According to reports, Shefali is believed to have died of a cardiac arrest, although an official confirmation of the cause of death is still awaited.

In a statement to the press, Mumbai Police told news agency ANI, "Her body was found at her residence in Andheri area. Mumbai Police received information about this at 1 am. Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for postmortem. The cause of death is not yet clear."

Just days before her passing, Shefali had shared an emotional post on X (formerly Twitter) in memory of her former boyfriend and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant, the late actor Sidharth Shukla. Marking the third anniversary of his death, she wrote, “Thinking of you today mere dost @SidharthShukla,” alongside a photo of the two sharing a hug.

Take a Look At Her Post:

Thinking of you today mere dost @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/sZNv6Ft1hG — Shefali Jariwala (@shefalijariwala) September 2, 2024

Shefali and Sidharth had briefly dated over 15 years ago before reuniting as contestants on Bigg Boss 13, where their past connection was known to fans.

Shefali was married to actor Parag Tyagi, with whom she tied the knot in 2014 after nearly four years of dating. Prior to that, she had been married to Harmeet Singh of the musical duo Meet Bros.

Videos of Shefali Jariwala’s husband, actor Parag Tyagi, leaving the hospital have gone viral on social media. Visibly heartbroken, he was seen partially covering his face with his hand as he exited a car. The family has yet to release an official statement regarding the circumstances surrounding her sudden passing.

Meanwhile, the All India Cine Workers Association has also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the Kaanta Laga actress.

Shefali Jariwala is no longer with us. Gone too soon at just 42 due to a sudden heart attack. It’s hard to believe she’s gone.



May her soul rest in peace, and may God give strength to her family during this heartbreaking time.#RIPShefaliJariwala #GoneTooSoon #RestInPeace… pic.twitter.com/ZUnI3WlETr — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@AICWAOfficial) June 28, 2025

