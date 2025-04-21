This 34-Year-Old TOP Bollywood Actor Took 37 Retakes For A KISSING Scene When He Was 24, Said 'Didn’t Know How To Kiss', He Is...

New Delhi: This young gun who rose to become nation's heartthrob today has had an impressive and inspiring journey of an outsider making it big in Bollywood. Today, he has a massive net worth, top brands and successful film franchise to boast about. And yes, he is reportedly single!

The guess is right, he is none other than Kartik Aaryan. Well, in today's throwback series, let's go back in time and recall how once a shy Kartik gave as many as 37 retakes for a particular kissing scene in his movie Kaanchi.

Kartik Aaryan On Kissing Scene

In an interview with Filmfare in 2014, Kartik opened up about this famous 'kissing' scene with actress Mishti Chakraborty who made her debut in the Subhash Ghai directorial. When quizzed about this, he candidly said, "Maybe, Mishti deliberately kept making mistakes. Subhashji wanted a passionate kiss. I didn’t know how to kiss. I was about to ask him, ‘Sir please show me how to do it!’. I never thought a kissing scene would be such a headache. We behaved like lovers that day. Towards the end Subhashji was happy that we finally got it.”

About Kaanchi

Kaanchi: The Unbreakable was film written, directed and produced by Subhash Ghai. The film featured debutant Mishti Chakraborty, and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles alongside Rishi Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty in supporting roles. The movie got a lukewarm response at the Box Office.

Kartik Aaryan's Rise

The actor made his acting debut with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) followed by Akaash Vani (2013) and Kaanchi (2014). He witnessed stardom with Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), where the latter turned out to become his breakthrough film. later he was seen in Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh (both 2019) respectively.

He starred in Dhamaka (2021), Freddy (2022), Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023) which got him appreciation. However with Chandu Champion (2024) - biopic based on India' First Paralympic athelet Murlikant Petkar, he got massive success. It became one of the highest-grossing releases along with his commercial blockbusters including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024).