THIS Actress-Daughter Of A Nawab Was Given Rs 500 As Birthday Gift By Her Father At 12

Meet the 46-year-old actress, who is married to Bollywood actor and filmmaker Kunal Kemmu, was last seen in the horror drama 'Chhorii 2'.

Last Updated: Oct 31, 2025, 12:59 PM IST
Mumbai: Actress-author Soha Ali Khan took a trip down memory lane and recalled how her father Mansoor Ali Khan gave her Rs 500 as b’day present when she was just 12-years-old. 

Talking about how she learned financial security at a young age, Soha spoke about the memory in her podcast All About Her, said: “When I was 12 years old, my father gave me Rs 500 as birthday present, but here is the interesting part- he offered me a choice, I could spend it however I liked or I could give that Rs. 500 back and in return he will give me Rs 50 every October.”

The actress said that she chose the second option because “I thought he wanted me to do it and he kept his word. So every year, without fail, I got 50 rupees from him in October. And that small amount, it felt like a lesson in saving, and how a small, consistent habit, when compounded over time, grew into something significant.”

ALSO READ: Who Am I? Actress Who Did 150 TV Shows, Hindi Films; Quit Showbiz To Become Sanyasi In Himalayas, Said 'Husband Has Freed Me'...Her Name Is

She added: “And this exercise taught me the value of saving, the value of planning for the future. And I think that I've been able to carry that mindset with me, whether it's how I handle my credit card as a debit card, make sure that my bills are paid on time, or how I would like to be on top, keeping track of my finances. Financial discipline has become a part of who I am today.’’

On the work front, the 46-year-old actress, who is married to Bollywood actor and filmmaker Kunal Kemmu, was last seen in the horror drama “Chhorii 2,” where she played an impactful portrayal of Daasi Maa. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is a sequel to the 2021 thriller Chhorii.

Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead, the sequel also featured key performances by Gashmeer Mahajani and Saurabh Goyal, among others. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra, was released on 11 April 2025.

