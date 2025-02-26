This Actress Got Replaced In Shah Rukh Khan’s Film After She Asked For Equal Pay

Mumbai: The gender pay gap has long been a topic of debate in Bollywood, where male superstars command massive paychecks while actresses often earn significantly less, even when playing pivotal roles. And many actressess have openly raised this point. One such instance occurred in the early 2000s when Kareena Kapoor was set to star in Kal Ho Naa Ho, but lost the role after demanding equal pay as Shah Rukh Khan.

At the time, Kareena was among the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood, having delivered successful films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Mujhse Dosti Karoge. When Karan Johar approached her for the role of Naina in Kal Ho Naa Ho, she reportedly asked for a fee equal to Shah Rukh Khan’s.

Her demand, however, did not sit well with the filmmakers. Karan Johar, who was producing the film, was taken aback and chose to cast Preity Zinta instead. The film went on to become a massive success, earning ₹85 crore worldwide and solidifying its place as a Bollywood classic.

In his autobiography An Unsuitable Boy, Karan Johar opened up about the incident, revealing that it led to a rift between him and Kareena, who did not speak to each other for over a year.

He wrote, “The weekend of Mujhse Dosti Karoge!’s release, I offered Kareena Kal Ho Naa Ho, and she asked for the same money that Shah Rukh Khan was getting. I said, ‘Sorry.’ I was very hurt. I told my father, ‘Leave that negotiation room,’ and I called her. She didn’t take my call, and I said, ‘We’re not taking her.’ And we signed Preity Zinta instead.”

The cold war between Karan and Kareena lasted 18 months until Karan’s father, Yash Johar, was diagnosed with cancer. It was then that Kareena reached out, and they reconciled.

Kareena Kapoor’s experience was an early example of an actress challenging the pay disparity in Bollywood. Years later, she continued to advocate for equal pay, stating in interviews that she would rather walk away from a project than accept unfair compensation.

While Bollywood has seen gradual progress in pay equity, the industry still has a long way to go. However, Kareena’s bold stand paved the way for more actresses to demand their worth, making conversations around gender pay disparity more prominent than ever.