New Delhi: Indians are indeed shining at the ongoing prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025 at the French Riveria. Assamese mother-daughter duo of Urmimala Boruah and Snigdha Boruah hail from a small village in Assam and recently joined the celeb bandwagon of representing their state and country at the Cannes 2025.

Urmimala, an entrepreneur and a filmmaker, her daughter Snigdha, co-founder of 'UMB Pageants: Miss An Mrs India' walked the red carpet in dazzling gowns. "It’s unbelievable that we started so small and now we are here at Cannes” Snigdha Baruah said.

Urmimala’s gown is based on the banyan tree which is the oldest tree in the world, symbolising our roots and the fundamental qualities of a human. Meanwhile, Snigdha, her daughter wore a striking gown with an Asian fan motif—a symbol of Asia’s vibrant cultural history. This dress is a love letter, an homage to the great beauty and innumerable cultures of Asia. Between them, they represent not only their own traditions but a universal celebration of unity and understanding of the importance of diversity of cultures.

Urmimala said: "One should always run after one's dreams." She frequently spoke about the rich culture that Assam has and that it should find a place on the world map. Motivated by the perseverance of her mother, Snigdha took her first acting class in their village and nurtured her passion under her mother’s watchful eye.

Their film, Dibrugarh: A cultural journey which intricately weaves tales of Assamese folklore with contemporary issues is yet to be launched. By marrying traditional stories with modern narratives, they have created a dialogue that invites viewers to appreciate the beauty and complexity of Assam's culture while addressing universal themes.