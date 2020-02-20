हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sara Ali Khan

This beach video of Sara Ali Khan-Varun Dhawan from 'Coolie No. 1' sets goes viral- Watch

Coolie No.1' is the first film where Varun and Sara will be seen together as the lead couple.

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming commercial outing 'Coolie No. 1' has been a buzzmaker ever since it was announced. The film is a sequel to the 1995 blockbuster of the same name 'Coolie No. 1' starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles.

Much like the original, the 2020 sequel has also been helmed by David Dhawan. Looks like the team had a terrific time shooting this venture as a video of the lead pair enjoying their shoot at a Goa beach along with their respective teammates has gone viral.

A fan club shared videos on Instagram. Watch it here:

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' starring Kartik Aaryan. The film failed to match-up to the hype and did not create any magic on-screen.

Varun, on the other hand, was seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' with Shraddha Kapoor.

The film did a decent business at the Box Office but still fell flat and could not enter the Rs 100 crore club.

 

Sara Ali KhanVarun DhawanCoolie No. 1Viral videoDavid Dhawan
