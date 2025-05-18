Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2902759https://zeenews.india.com/people/this-colour-is-my-mom-s-favorite-nancy-tyagi-honors-mother-with-stunning-two-piece-couture-look-at-cannes-2902759.html
NewsLifestylePeople
NANCY TYAGI

'This Colour Is My Mom’s Favorite': Nancy Tyagi Honors Mother With Stunning Two-Piece Couture Look At Cannes

Designer Nancy Tyagi made a graceful return to the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, marking her second consecutive appearance at the global event.  

|Last Updated: May 18, 2025, 05:39 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'This Colour Is My Mom’s Favorite': Nancy Tyagi Honors Mother With Stunning Two-Piece Couture Look At Cannes (Instagram)

Mumbai: Designer Nancy Tyagi made a graceful return to the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, marking her second consecutive appearance at the global event.  

Following her much-celebrated debut last year, Nancy once again represented the spirit of self-made artistry through a uniquely designed ensemble.

Her look for Day 2 was a two-piece couture set that beautifully balanced structure and softness. The outer layer, a sculptural champagne-hued satin cape, stood out for its gathered puff sleeves, ruched textures, and a flowing train that added to the drama.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nancy Tyagi (@nancytyagi___)

Underneath, Nancy wore a fitted crystal fringe mini dress, offering a delicate contrast to the voluminous cape. Adorned with intricate beadwork, tassels, and crystals on a sheer base, the strapless neckline of he dress added just the right touch of modern elegance: she completed the ensemble with crystal-embellished stilettos, detailed with ankle straps that mirrored the subtle sparkle of the dress, along with a matching handbag.

Nancy decided to pay tribute to her mother with her dress for the second day of Cannes.

Nancy explained, “Yeh colour meri mummy ka favourite hai, isliye iss baar decide kiya ki isi colour mein dress design karun. Isse banane mein poora one month laga, aur main last moment tak taiyaari mein lagi rahi, kyunki dress kaafi heavy thi. Dil se shukriya un sabhi ka jo is pyaari journey ka ek hissa rahe, aap sabke bina yeh moment vapis itna special nahi hota. (This color is my mom's favorite, which is why I decided to design the dress in this color this time. It took me a whole month to make it, and I was preparing until the last moment because the dress was quite heavy. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who was a part of this lovely journey; without all of you, this moment wouldn’t have been so special.)"

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK