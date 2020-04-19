This happy throwback pic of Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi with Sridevi and Boney Kapoor will make you emotional

An old picture of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor with daughters Janhvi and Khushi is making us a bit emotional. It features the family of four in a traditional avatar. Sridevi looks like a million bucks in a sari as she smiles for the perfect photo. Janhvi is sandwiched between her parents and holds Sridevi and Khushi from either side. The photo was posted by ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani on Instagram with the caption, “A picture is worth a thousand words, but the memories are priceless.”

Take a look:

Priceless memories, indeed!

Megastar Sridevi died in February 2018 after drowning in her hotel bathtub in Dubai. Janhvi and Boney Kapoor marked her second death anniversary in Chennai with her other family members. Sharing a few pictures from there, Janhvi said, "Wish you were here."

Janhvi debuted as an actress with ‘Dhadak’ in 2018 while Khushi is currently studying in New York. She returned home days before the coronavirus lockdown happened in India.

On the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in ‘The Kargil Girl’ and ‘RoohiAfzana’. She also has ‘Dostana 2’ and ‘Takht’ in the pipeline.