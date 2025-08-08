New Delhi: A recent video of Hrithik Roshan’s 17-year-old son, Hridaan Roshan, has gone viral on social media. The footage, which surfaced on Reddit and other platforms, has triggered widespread concern over the conduct of paparazzi, with many online users labelling the behaviour as "creepy" and "weird".

Hridaan Seen Fleeing Paparazzi in Viral Clip

In the now widely circulated video, Hridaan is seen exiting a building when paparazzi spot him and begin calling out. Startled, the teen attempts to avoid any interaction by walking away swiftly, but the paparazzi persist, prompting Hridaan to break into a run towards a parked car.

Social Media Users Condemn Paparazzi Behaviour

The video quickly gained traction on Reddit and other platforms, sparking a flurry of comments criticising the invasive behaviour.

One user wrote, "Why would you run after a barely legal child like that!? He legit seemed a little scared and accosted."

Another added, "This is weird asf, paps are such creeps man."

Several others called for accountability: “This should be a crime,” or “This is literally harassment,” and “Oh my god! Poor kid. He is being hounded. This is a crime...The way this child ran to a safe place is really sad. It's a crime to harass people like that.”

Hridaan’s Looks

Earlier, he made headlines for his resemblance to his father, Hrithik Roshan, with comments comparing his facial features to both his parents. However, several users pointed out how such observations were often accompanied by inappropriate and overly personal commentary, especially from adults online.

"Poor kid. I also remember the Internet being so creepy towards his looks as a minor, lots of weird comments from clearly middle aged women. This is literally harassment,” one commenter noted.

Public Demands Boundaries

The incident has renewed conversations about the need for ethical boundaries in media coverage of celebrity families, particularly minors. “This is creepy. Paps need to learn manners,” one user summed up.