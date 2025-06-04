'This Is Far More Special For Her'': Virat Kohli Pens Heartfelt Note For His Bengaluru Girl Anushka Sharma

New Delhi: Cricket stalwart Virat Kohli has always been vocal about wife and actress Anushka Sharma's constant support in both his personal and professional life. As his team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), clinched their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Tuesday night against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the celebrations kicked off in full swing.

Kohli penned a heartfelt note for his lady love, Anushka, appreciating her unwavering support throughout his IPL journey spanning over a decade.

He took to Instagram and shared an unseen picture straight from the winning pitch, along with the emotional message for Anushka’s unwavering support of RCB. Kohli's heartfelt note reads, ''I’ve seen it for 18 years and she’s seen it for 11. Suffered the same moments since 2014 and celebrated every close win and the madness of our supporters at the Chinnaswamy. We’re both equally relieved and since shes a bangalore girl too this is far more special for her. Together all the way through. '' followed by three heart emojis.

Take A Look At The Post:

Earlier, Kohli thanked his teammates and lovingly credited Anushka for being his constant pillar of support through every high and low of his IPL journey.

Speaking to broadcasters after the historic win, Kohli said, ''Watching us just miss out. What your life partner does for you to be able to play — the sacrifices, the commitment, and just backing you through thick and thin — is something you can’t explain in words.''

Talking about Anushka's standout support, He further added, ''Only when you play professionally do you understand the many things that go on behind the scenes and what they go through as well. What Anushka has gone through emotionally — watching me being down and out, coming to games, being so connected with Bangalore (she’s a Bangalore girl as well), and being connected to RCB — this is very, very special for he as well, and she’s going to be so, so proud. Thank you. '', as per ANI reports.

Kohli was visibly emotional after the final delivery sealed RCB’s historic win. With tears in his eyes, he sprinted to the boundary ropes to embrace Anushka. Soon after, heartwarming images of the couple fondly known as "Virushka" flooded social media, showing them celebrating the moment and posing proudly with the IPL trophy.

Anushka, who watched the entire final from the stands, was seen jumping with joy as RCB clinched a thrilling victory over Punjab Kings.

Over the years, RCB has built a fiercely loyal fanbase that stood by the team through every season. And with this long-awaited maiden title nearly two decades in the making the loyalty finally paid off in grand style.







