This is how Deepika Padukone is prepping up for Cannes—See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her Cannes appearance this year. The stunner of an actress is busy pumping up the iron ahead of visiting the French Riviera. She took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of her working out at the gym.

The actress, who is immensely popular on social media shared her ravishing work-out pictures. Check it out:

The 72nd Cannes Film Festival begins from May 14 to 25 of this month. Besides Deepika, several other Bollywood beauties will be seen making an impact at the red carpet. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor to Kangana Ranaut, first timer Diana Penty—all will put their best foot forward this year.

On the work front, Deepika is busy with Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak'. The film is based on the life of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika will also produce the biopic.

Vikram Massey plays the lead opposite Deepika. The film is slated to hit the screen on January 10, 2020.