This is India’s richest actress, with no new film: Not Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra - check who

For the past few years, she hasn’t had a major release on the big screen. No blockbuster promotions. No packed shooting schedules. No constant paparazzi appearances outside film studios. Still, she remains one of the most talked-about women in Indian entertainment, and for a reason few would expect.

When people discuss the biggest and most successful actresses in India today, the conversation usually begins with stars like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, or Nayanthara. Aishwarya Rai is often considered part of that elite league too, largely because of her enduring global popularity and decades-long stardom. Given their visibility, influence, and massive film fees, most fans naturally assume one of them would hold the title of India’s richest actress.

But that assumption is wrong.

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The woman who currently tops the list has quietly built a fortune that surpasses every leading actress in the country, despite not working full-time in films anymore.

And the answer is Juhi Chawla.

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Juhi Chawla tops Hurun India Rich List 2025

According to the recently released Hurun India Rich List 2025, Juhi Chawla is officially the richest female star in India. The report estimates her net worth at a staggering Rs 7,790 crore, which is approximately $880 million.

That figure doesn’t just place her ahead of Bollywood actresses. It also makes her one of the wealthiest actors in the world.

What makes the revelation even more surprising is the fact that Juhi has largely stayed away from mainstream commercial cinema in recent years. Unlike many modern stars who constantly remain in the spotlight through films, endorsements, and social media campaigns, Juhi has maintained a relatively low public profile.

Yet financially, she stands far above the industry’s biggest names.

The Hurun Rich List is published annually by the Hurun Research Institute and is widely followed for its rankings of India’s wealthiest individuals and public figures. This year’s list once again saw Mukesh Ambani retain his position as India’s richest man.

From Miss India winner to Bollywood superstar

Long before becoming one of the richest women in Indian entertainment, Juhi Chawla had already carved out a hugely successful film career.

She first gained national attention after winning the Miss India title in 1984. The victory opened the doors to modelling and eventually Bollywood, where she quickly became one of the most loved actresses of the late 1980s and 1990s.

Known for her charm, comic timing, and screen presence, Juhi starred in several successful films and built a loyal fan following during her peak years. At one point, she was among the most sought-after actresses in the industry, working alongside nearly every major star of that era.

Even today, she remains a familiar and respected name in Indian cinema.

But films alone are not what made her extraordinarily wealthy.

Her fortune comes largely from business, not movies

Unlike many actors whose wealth depends mainly on acting fees and brand endorsements, a large portion of Juhi Chawla’s net worth comes from business ventures linked to her family.

Juhi married businessman Jay Mehta in 1995, and over the years, the couple built a strong business portfolio together. Their investments include stakes in Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company associated with Shah Rukh Khan, as well as the Knight Riders cricket franchises that operate across multiple leagues around the world.

These businesses have grown massively over time and are considered key contributors to Juhi’s enormous wealth.

That distinction is important because while many actresses continue to earn through films, Juhi’s financial empire extends far beyond cinema. Her position today reflects not just her success as an actress, but also the long-term value of strategic business investments.

Aishwarya Rai is reportedly the only actress close to the mark

The Hurun Rich List does not provide the net worth details of every leading Indian actress. However, several published reports over the years have estimated Aishwarya Rai’s wealth at over $100 million, or roughly Rs 880 crore.

That makes Aishwarya one of the richest female stars in India as well.

Still, the gap between her reported wealth and Juhi Chawla’s estimated Rs 7,790 crore remains enormous. Other actresses frequently mentioned among India’s highest earners, including Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor, are also believed to be significantly behind Juhi in terms of total net worth.

Juhi Chawla kept her marriage private

Juhi Chawla’s personal life has often remained far more private than that of many Bollywood celebrities.

She married Jay Mehta in 1995 in an intimate ceremony held at home. Reports have long suggested that Juhi deliberately chose to keep the marriage away from the public spotlight because she feared it could affect her flourishing acting career at the time.

To ensure the wedding remained low-key, her mother-in-law reportedly helped reduce the guest list dramatically. What was initially expected to be a gathering of nearly 2,000 people was eventually scaled down to only around 80 to 90 close friends and family members.

The couple later built a family together and has two children, Jhanvi and Arjun.

Even without films, Juhi Chawla remains ahead of every actress in India.