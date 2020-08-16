This is Mahendra Singh Dhoni: Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters celebrate release of 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' in this viral video

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has treated us to a video of all her siblings together and the bittersweet post will make you emotional. The video has Sushant and his four sisters celebrating the release of the actor's film 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'. The 2016 film was a biopic on cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who announced his retirement just on Saturday.

The five of them are in one frame and indulge in a sweet banter. "This is Mahendra Singh Dhoni", "My brother has become Mahendra Singh Dhoni" and "We are so proud of him" are some of the things Sushant's sisters tell him and shower love and praises on him.

"'We had joy, we had fun! We had seasons in the sun Sun with rays. But the smile and the song. Like the seasons have all gone.' How I wish we were all together again...#Youwillstayinourheartsforever #comeback," Shweta captioned her video.

Take a look:

“We had joy, we had fun!

We had seasons in the sun

But the smile and the song

Like the seasons have all gone”

How I wish we were all together again... #Youwillstayinourheartsforever #comeback @itsSSR pic.twitter.com/HJNF3fUTg5 — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 16, 2020

Sushant's role has MS Dhoni, his uncanny resemblance to the cricketer in the film will be remembered always.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. His family has lodged an FIR accusing his actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and her family with abetment to suicide among other charges.

His family, friends, fans and a few Bollywood celebs have also requested for a CBI inquiry into Sushant's case.