'This Is So Hard To Write...' Actress Whitney Purvis 16-Year-Old Son Weston Passes Away

New Delhi: Actress Whitney Purvis, renowned for her role in '16 and Pregnant' son Weston Owen Gosa has passed away at the age of 16.

Whitney shared the heartbreaking news on social media, stating, "This is so hard to write. My beautiful son, Weston has passed away. He was only 16 years old. Life is so cruel and unfair," she added in a Facebook post.

"I just dont understand. Oh my baby is gone and I don't know what to do with myself. He was so perfect. This is really my worst nightmare come true," she expressed.

In her post, Purvis asked, "How do you go on in life after losing a child? I'm in disbelief, this cannot be happening. I don't want it to be real. I would do anything just to hold him. Words just can't describe the pain I am feeling."

She continued, "I love you so much, Weston Owen Gosa. God, I love you so much. You are my heart. I was so proud of the young man you were becoming. I just can't go on without you."

"Rest in peace, my angel. You are gone too soon. April 2, 2009 - June 2, 2025," she concluded.

Later, Purvis updated her profile picture to one with a young Weston.

She later made another post, mourning her son, writing "Rest in Peace, my baby Weston. I love you forever, precious. I'll never understand why life has to be so cruel. You'll always be my baby."

While actress Whitney Purvis did not enclose the exact cause of Weston’s death however, as per Hindustan Times, Weston's stepmother, Amy Gosa, revealed that he had been battling multiple health issues.

“All we know is we got up this morning around 7 am and tried to wake him up, he was not breathing, we attempted cpr and called an ambulance. The paramedics attempted it as well and took him to the hospital in Gordon County where he was pronounced dead.

He had several health issues as well as diabetes. We are completely heartbroken and in shock. It was so unexpected. Losing a child is the most painful thing I have ever experienced and I hope I never experience it again.

He was the most amazing son I could have asked for. He was brilliant, smart, funny and had so much potential in life. It doesn't feel real. Please keep our family and Whitney in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn such a brilliant amazing life that was our son. Thank you,” she concluded.

As per reports by people, Purvis and Weston Gosa Sr. broke up after their son was born on April 2, 2009, however later got back together and welcomed a second son, River, who was born in 2014, before splitting again.