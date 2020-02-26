This is what Taimur Ali Khan said when he first met Kartik Aaryan

New Delhi: The nation's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan while promoting his latest release 'Love Aaj Kal' with Sara Ali Khan was asked whether he has had the opportunity of meeting the pap-favourite star kid and Sara's half-brother Taimur Ali Khan.

According to Pinkvilla.com, Kartik recalled the time when he first met Taimur, the conversation went really well as Little Tim said, “Ka Ka Ka Ka”.

The actor revealed that it was in Chandigarh when he met Taimur the first time. He was recently shooting for 'Dostana 2' in Punjab and co-incidentally Kareena and Aamir were also in the city shooting for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' respectively. The actor added that Taimur was accompanying Bebo to the film sets and that's where they first met.

However, he added that although he couldn't click a picture with him the first time, next time will make sure he does.

On the work front, Kartik is a busy actor as he has films like 'Dostana 2' with Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya, 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' starring Kiara Advani and Tabu respectively.